How many people were on the plane, and who were the victims?

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the American Eagle passenger plane. According to Donnelly, 27 bodies were pulled from the plane and one from the helicopter during the recovery mission. He had already confirmed there were no survivors from the crash.

“It’s a highly complex operation, the conditions out there are extremely rough for the responders. It’s cold. They’re dealing with relatively windy conditions,” Donnelly said, per CBS News.

According to three emergency care providers in the Washington, D.C, region, no patients have arrived at the hospital after the crash.

“At this time, we have not received any patients,” VHC Health, formerly the Virginia Hospital Center, said in a statement obtained by ABC News early Wednesday morning. “The crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is a sad and shocking tragedy and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this incident. We are working directly with the Arlington and Metropolitan Police Department, Fire, and EMS teams and all authorities,” VHC Health stated, adding, “VHC Health is prepared to assist and support first responders as these agencies continue their emergency response.”

Officials have not confirmed how many fatalities were in the crash.

U.S. Figure Skating confirmed in a statement obtained from ABC News that “several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342.”

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” the statement read. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

Multiple people were waiting at the airport, hopeful to hear about their friends and loved ones who were aboard the flight. One man, Hamaad Raza, told CNN affiliate WUSA that his wife was on the plane.

“I’m just praying that somebody is pulling her out of the river right now as we speak,” Raza told the outlet, according to People. “I’m just praying to God.”

“She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes,” he said. “The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that’s when I realized something might be up,” Raza said.