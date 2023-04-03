Plies, a longtime supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, recently shared a video on social media explaining why he believes Harris is a better presidential candidate than former President Donald Trump.
Vibe reported that the Florida rapper shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, listing several comparisons between the two presidential contenders and highlighting his support for Harris.
“It’s mothaf**kin’ simple wit’ me,” the “Hypnotized” rapper began in the two-minute video. “Until Kamala Harris go to jail, until Kamala Harris become a convicted felon, until Kamala Harris file mothaf**kin’ bankruptcy six times, her and her company, until Kamala Harris is impeached twice, until Kamala Harris is indicted four mothaf**kin’ times, until Kamala Harris is found liable for sexual abuse, until Kamala Harris is found guilty of mothaf**kin’ fraud and gotta pay $300-and-something-million, until Kamala Harris start a mothaf**kin’ insurrection, until Kamala Harris try to overthrow a mothaf**kin’ election, until Kamala Harris is married three mothaf**kin’ times, until Kamala Harris have five kids with three different mothaf**kin’ men, until Kamala Harris do any of that, she’s a better mothaf**kin’ candidate to me.”
It’s Real Simple With Me!!!!!! 🤷🏾♂️ #Plies 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cy1qM6e4jl
— Plies (@plies) August 27, 2024
The 48-year-old emphasized that it didn’t matter whom Americans voted for, but he would not support “a rich white man to be able to do whatever the f**k he wanna do” while in office. He also criticized some Black men who have hesitated to support Harris due to her once being a prosecutor.
“I don’t hate motherf**kin’ women that much,” Plies said. “And I damn sure don’t hate a Black woman that much.”
Plies also urged people to choose between the two presidential nominees, highlighting that Harris represents an HBCU sorority while Trump aligns with a far-right, white supremacist group.
“So you can vote for a mothaf**kin’ AKA or the KKK, you can vote for whatever f**kin’ ‘K’ you want to vote for,“ the musician said.
Additionally, Plies called out critics who demanded that Harris “explain herself“ on various issues, pointing out that Trump has neither explained his policies nor completed his promises during his presidency.
On Monday, Charlamagne Tha God responded to Plies’ remarks, asserting that Black people are entitled to question the candidates they plan to vote for in the upcoming election.
“I don’t understand Plies, or any Black person for that matter, telling Black people to ‘just settle.’ ‘Just accept whatever the candidate is giving you. Don’t ask questions; just vote. They don’t have to explain anything to us.’ No,” Charlamagne said.
He continued, “Plies is absolutely, positively wrong. If people are asking questions, that’s great… I don’t even know why Plies is making this a Black woman vs. Black men thing. This isn’t about Black men and Black women. It’s about elected officials and potential voters.”
"Votes are earned, not given." Charlamagne says Plies is a billion percent wrong and that Kamala Harris has to explain her agenda and why she should be president, just like Donald Trump.
(🎥The Breakfast Club/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/rOVSMrtHGZ
— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 26, 2024