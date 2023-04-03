Vibe reported that the Florida rapper shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, listing several comparisons between the two presidential contenders and highlighting his support for Harris.

“It’s mothaf**kin’ simple wit’ me,” the “Hypnotized” rapper began in the two-minute video. “Until Kamala Harris go to jail, until Kamala Harris become a convicted felon, until Kamala Harris file mothaf**kin’ bankruptcy six times, her and her company, until Kamala Harris is impeached twice, until Kamala Harris is indicted four mothaf**kin’ times, until Kamala Harris is found liable for sexual abuse, until Kamala Harris is found guilty of mothaf**kin’ fraud and gotta pay $300-and-something-million, until Kamala Harris start a mothaf**kin’ insurrection, until Kamala Harris try to overthrow a mothaf**kin’ election, until Kamala Harris is married three mothaf**kin’ times, until Kamala Harris have five kids with three different mothaf**kin’ men, until Kamala Harris do any of that, she’s a better mothaf**kin’ candidate to me.”