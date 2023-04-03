A Los Angeles County jury took less than four hours of deliberation and found Freddie Trone, 42, guilty of one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and The Associated Press.

During the two-week trial, both parties agreed that the teen entered the South Los Angeles restaurant on Sept. 12, 2022, shot the 30-year-old Philly rapper, born Rakim Allen, and stole his jewelry as he ate with Stephanie Sibounheuang, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter.

Blavity reported that she had taken a photo of her food and shared it to her Instagram story, mentioning that she and Allen were dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. Shortly after, the rapper was gunned down inside the popular eatery.