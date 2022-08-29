A confrontation concerning burnt food between two Popeyes employees in Charlotte, North Carolina, resulted in one of them getting shot a couple of times. According to WCNC, the fight stemmed from a disagreement over how biscuits were being prepared on Sunday evening. Those who witnessed the altercation shared that it began inside before moving to the parking lot of the South Boulevard location after threats of violence from one of the participants involved in the incident.

Why did a Popeyes manager allegedly shoot his coworker?

The dispute escalated when things got physical, leading one of the employees, Rodney Wood, to allegedly pull out a gun, aim it at his coworker and shoot it “twice at point-blank range,” per legal filings, People reported via WBTV. After the 22-year-old fired the shots, he fled from the crime scene. Police found Wood nearby in the same retail plaza as Popeyes.

A Popeyes manager was accused of shooting his co-worker over “burnt biscuits” last week in Charlotte, according to an affidavit.



Story: https://t.co/rjgbBp9lzM pic.twitter.com/5LLZOplQeC — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) May 14, 2025

The victim, who is unknown and was also a male, was hit directly in his chest and groin. He was immediately taken into emergency surgery at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

The Popeyes manager who allegedly shot his coworker faces attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges

While in police custody, Wood shared that he had no intention of killing his co-worker. He fired the gun as “two warning shots” after claiming that he was struck three times in the face.

As detailed in the affidavit, officials stated that the defendant “failed to articulate a credible, imminent threat of deadly force necessary to support a self-defense claim under state law,” according to People.

Wood faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon; his bail is set at $50,000.