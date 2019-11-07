Project Pat, a co-founder of Three 6 Mafia, is mourning the loss of his son, Patrick Houston Jr., who was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 10. According to an online obituary, he was 22, People reported.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed to people that he died in a shooting near Charjean Park in the area of Ketchum Road and Long Street in Memphis. Police arrived after 1:15 p.m. and found Houston Jr. deceased at the scene from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Memphis Police Department shared this information with the public on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ketchum Road and Long Street regarding a shooting. Officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/nRQOlCvffA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 10, 2025

No other information about the incident has been shared at this time.

A visitation and celebration of the 22-year-old’s life will be held on Jan. 25 at the M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road Chapel in Memphis, and a committal service will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens.

Pat, who gain notoriety working with Juicy J and DJ Paul in the ’90s, became a household name in 2000, when he wrote the hook for the Three 6 Mafia hit “Sippin’ on Some Syrup.” He went on to release several studio albums and work with artists like Drake, Rick Ross, Dee-1 and Denzel Curry.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, the Memphis Police Department has asked those with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.