Proud Boys and Trump support one another

Tarrio and various other Jan. 6 defendants were recently pardoned by President Donald Trump. Tarrio has since rejoined the Proud Boys and threatened that those who sent him to prison “need to pay for what they did” and should themselves be jailed. Trump’s pardoning demonstrates the mutual support that the president and the far-right militia have showed each other for years, dating back to Trump’s first presidency; Trump infamously called on the militia to “stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate in 2020.

Even with the president’s backing, however, it looks like the Proud Boys will at least pay a financial cost for their destructive activities. And the fact that the group’s name and logo will now help fund one of the very institutions that they attacked is an ironic development for the right-wing militia.