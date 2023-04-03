R. Kelly issued a bid to be released from detention after he claimed prison officials have been plotting to murder him. He is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex crimes, as well as a 20-year sentence for a child pornography conviction.

The singer’s lawyers said he was moved to solitary confinement after their initial filing, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. Kelly reportedly stopped eating out of fear it had been poisoned. He was taken to the hospital after feeling dizzy and seeing black spots. He said he started feeling ill after taking medication as indicated by prison officials.

At Duke University Hospital, Kelly was told he had been given an overdose. He was allegedly scheduled to go into surgery after doctors found blood clots in his legs and lungs, but prison officials removed him and put him back in solitary confinement, according to his lawyers.

Kelly is requesting to be put on temporary home detention because of these alleged incidents. He is also seeking a presidential pardon.

“We are engaged in conversations with multiple persons close to the White House and to President Trump,” a statement from his lawyers read, according to ABC 7 Chicago. “My client does not have the luxury to wait for vindication from the Courts that will follow the exposure of the corruption at the heart of his prosecutions.”

Kelly is currently being held at a medium-security prison in Butner, North Carolina.

Federal prosecutors called R. Kelly’s bid to be released from prison ‘repugnant’ and ‘deeply unserious’

“Imagine a scenario where any and every incarcerated criminal could go back to the criminal court(s) that imposed a sentence of imprisonment upon them, allege that they fear imminent harm and demand to be released from custody while the matter was investigated,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien wrote Monday, per The Chicago Sun -Times. “Every convicted murderer, rapist and terrorist will have a newfound shot at freedom.”

He added that Kelly “is a serial child molester whose criminal abuse of children dates back to at least President Bill Clinton’s first term in office — decades before Kelly was taken into federal custody.”

“Kelly has never taken responsibility for his years of sexually abusing children, and he probably never will,” Julien also wrote.

What happens next for R. Kelly?

A hearing is set for Friday, during which a judge is expected to look over Kelly’s claims. However, there are doubts as to whether the judge has the authority to look into the matter in the first place.