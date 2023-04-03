The New York Times reported that Baxter’s broker, Bill Loftis, told her that the owner, Jane Walker, 84, who is white, refused to sell her the $749,000 home over racially biased reasons.

“You could hear the fear and disbelief in his voice,” Baxter, 30, shared with the outlet, recalling what her broker told her next. “He said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but she doesn’t want to sell the home to you, and it’s because you’re Black.’ The news devastated Baxter, who had been excitedly planning her future in her dream home.

On May 17, she and her boyfriend, Dr. Ronald Gamble Jr., 35, a theoretical astrophysicist for NASA, decided to make the three-hour drive from Alexandria, Virginia, to see the home in person. The couple shared an apartment, but Baxter, who went through a divorce two years ago, yearned to own a home.