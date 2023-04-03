Millions of Americans may soon face travel delays as many states fall behind on issuing Real IDs ahead of the May 7 deadline for airport security and federal building access.
According to an April analysis by CBS News, at least 17 states are less than 50% compliant with the impending Real ID requirement. The Transportation Security Administration is preparing for major disruptions at airport checkpoints, as many travelers may not have the proper identification to board their flights.
Americans will need Real IDs to fly domestically and access federal buildings
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, implemented the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to establish federal standards for issuing identification sources, such as driver’s licenses and ID cards.
A Real ID, or enhanced ID, is a form of documentation issued by state driver’s license agencies to meet high standards for the U.S. government.
According to CBS News, to obtain one, people must have several different forms of proof of identity, including a passport or certified birth certificate, proof of a Social Security number and date of birth, and two documents showing state residency, including a utility bill, credit card statement or rental agreement.
All states currently have different compliance levels
More than 30 states are less than 70% compliant. Meanwhile, states like New Jersey (17% compliance), Pennsylvania (26%), and Washington (27%) are among the lowest in compliance, while states such as Colorado, Florida and Georgia are among the 12 states with near-total compliance.
Additionally, New York reported 43% compliant, and California has reached nearly 55% compliance. Illinois, where two-thirds of residents still lack a Real ID, opened a high-volume processing center in downtown Chicago to meet demand.
‘People will experience travel delays’
Real IDs also have a gold or black star at the top right corner of the card. The ID is usually issued by mail and takes two weeks, but individuals are given a temporary paper license to use.
Nationally, TSA reports 81% of travelers currently present compliant documents. However, that does not factor the expected cases in airports for those who do not have the card. In most cases, TSA would have travelers go through additional screening for proof of identity.
“People will experience travel delays,” TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha told CBS News in a recent interview at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. “People have had years to really plan for this, so TSA will simply enforce the laws and the rules as they apply.”