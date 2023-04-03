A Real ID, or enhanced ID, is a form of documentation issued by state driver’s license agencies to meet high standards for the U.S. government.

According to CBS News, to obtain one, people must have several different forms of proof of identity, including a passport or certified birth certificate, proof of a Social Security number and date of birth, and two documents showing state residency, including a utility bill, credit card statement or rental agreement.

All states currently have different compliance levels

More than 30 states are less than 70% compliant. Meanwhile, states like New Jersey (17% compliance), Pennsylvania (26%), and Washington (27%) are among the lowest in compliance, while states such as Colorado, Florida and Georgia are among the 12 states with near-total compliance.

Additionally, New York reported 43% compliant, and California has reached nearly 55% compliance. Illinois, where two-thirds of residents still lack a Real ID, opened a high-volume processing center in downtown Chicago to meet demand.