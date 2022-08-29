Social media users who follow the influential comedy squad known as the Retirement House are mourning Grey’s death. On Jan. 20, Mabel, Curtis, Eugene, Larry and Bubbe who worked with Rose shared the “sad news” with their followers.
“You may remember her as the hilarious Grandma Rose on Retirement House, but of course, we remember her as a member of our family,” Mabel said in the video clip.
“She was hilarious, thoughtful, and above all else, loved interacting with everyone,” Eugene added.
Larry thanked the fans for elevating the “final years” of Rose’s life.
The tribute also showcased how full of life Rose was as it was a compilation of recordings from her vacations, swimming, dancing, jumping off a building and having fun with celebrities. There was also a voiceover included with some words of advice on how one can live their best life.
“You have to grab that bull by its horns and just take it down and have no fear. Do things that make you happy, take time for yourself, and last but I think probably most important, is to always love,” she’s heard saying in the voiceover. “People will try to poke you and do things to make you hate them — just pay no attention to that. Just love and forgive, and you’ll have a very happy and fulfilled life.
Folks are sharing their condolences.
“OMG!!😭 Rest In Peace Grandma Rose Grey❤️😭, ” a fan wrote.
“I’m cryingggg stop. She was so full of life. I’m so glad she knew she was very loved,” Cedric the Entertainer commented.
“You truly left your mark on millions of people, making them smile and brightening their day every day. Love you forever Rose ❤️🌹,” another person wrote.
During the past few days, the Retirement House Instagram has honored Rose by publishing memorable reels and slideshows featuring photos and flicks.
In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, Grey shared her gratitude for the unexpected group of friends they created during a period when many seniors, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, experienced isolation.
“You see so many stories of older people that are not happy, because as you get older, you lose friends, you lose relatives, you don’t have people to share your life with,” she said at the time. “We’re actually building shared memories together — and it’s on videotape.”