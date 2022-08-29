The lead singer of The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus banned all Trump/MAGA supporters from attending any of his group’s shows. Ronnie Winter recently posted a PSA announcement specifically for Trump supporters who had purchased tickets and planned to see The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Winter is an openly devoted Christian and longtime opposer of Trump and his policies. On Sunday, he uploaded an Instagram video making it clear that Trump supporters aren’t welcome to any upcoming shows on the band’s nationwide tour.

Why did Ronnie Winter tell Trump supporters they’re not welcome at his band’s shows?

The video clip had the words “IF YOU CALL YOURSELF A CHRISTIAN PLEASE WATCH” across the top.

“I thought I was pretty clear about all this stuff in 2020,” Winter began the video. “And as you notice on my Instagram wall, I did not remove any of that stuff from the ‘Stay Woke’ campaign I guess you guys are calling it from 2020.”

“Look, man, the thing about being woke is you’re awake,” he added. “And once you’re awake, you can never go to sleep. And not only has nothing changed, but everything they said was going to happen, the woke people, has happened. You have done nothing but prove them right, so here it is again in case somehow you missed it.”

Winter also mentioned that he’s a devoted Christian who follows the teachings of Christ, and those who chose Trump on their voting ballot don’t.

“I actually follow what Jesus says,” he said. “If you’re a Christian and watching this and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don’t want you there. Don’t come to my shows. It’s awesome that you love ‘Face Down.’ It’s not for you. It’s not your song.”

Ronnie Winter calls the ban against Trump supporters at his shows is ‘valid’ for a ‘lifetime’

Winter clarified that this notice extends beyond 2028 and is valid for a lifetime: “If you voted for Donald Trump, do not come to my shows ever. Not just like these four years. Don’t come to my shows because you’re going to hear a lot of woke propaganda, and you’re going to hear like the actual words of Jesus. You’re gonna see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races. And you’re just going to see a lot of like harmony, okay? That’s not what you’re about. Don’t come. Refunds are available. Forever, don’t come. Goodbye!”

Winter turned off his comments so critics couldn’t leave any remarks about his message. According to Mass Live, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus rose to fame after releasing their debut album, 2006’s Don’t Fake It, which included their hit single “Face Down.” Since then, they’ve continued to release music with four albums to date.

The group is currently on a 34-city summer tour that kicked off in Reno, NV, in early May; it will conclude in Orlando, FL, on Nov. 16.