An order from Donald Trump‘s administration has ordered the Pentagon to stop Black History Month activities and many more celebrations. In a memo to the Pentagon’s intelligence agency, the White House revealed that all activities related to Black History Month are now banned. According to MSNBC, the Defense Intelligence Agency followed up with a statement, saying the department is pausing all activities related to 11 “special observances” in compliance with Trump’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The agency has also made plans to eliminate several other celebrations dedicated to minority groups. That includes banning Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, National American Indian Heritage Month, LGBTQ Pride Month, Women’s History Month, Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Martin Luther King III responded to the Trump administration in a statement he made on X, saying he will fight to protect his father’s legacy now more than ever.

Now more than ever, I am dedicated to being about my father’s business and I encourage all people of good will to be about the business of Peace, Justice, Love, and Equity. https://t.co/rmxxnUQz8M — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 30, 2025

“Now more than ever, I am dedicated to being about my father’s business and I encourage all people of goodwill to be about the business of Peace, Justice, Love, and Equity,” King wrote.

During Tuesday’s briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if the White House plans to celebrate Black History Month.

“As far as I know, this White House certainly still intends to celebrate — and we will continue to celebrate American history and the contributions that all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed, have made to our great country,” Leavitt told reporters, per MSNBC.