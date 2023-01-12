Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart talk with the US Women’s Water Polo team’s biggest fan, Flavor Flav on the upcoming episode of Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson.

In the exclusive clip below, Thompson and Hart ask Flav why he’s a huge supporter and benefactor of the women’s water polo team, what it was like to chat with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden and more. Of course, there’s also comedy, so Hart got in the tough questions, like how much Flavor Flav spent to support the team’s run in the Olympics.

US Weekly reports that the Public Enemy hypeman has sponsored both the US women’s and men’s water polo teams for five years after hearing the teams were in need of financial support. He wrote on X in May, “The US Waterpolo team has won GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW. These women should not have to be working 2-3 side jobs to be able to compete. FLAVOR FLAV promises to sponsor/support captain Maggie Steffens the US Women’s Waterpolo team. GO #TeamUSA.”

Today also wrote that Flav’s sponsorship started when Steffens posted to Instagram about how the teams’ members must work extra jobs in order to support their Olympic goals. Flavor Flav responded, saying that as “a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports,” he wanted to not only sponsor her and the team, but he would use his contacts and resources to help them in their mission. As he said, “That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson debuted July 26 after the Opening Ceremony and will consist of eight episodes recapping the biggest moments in the Paris Olympics. The schedule for the series is as follows:

Each episode premieres at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.