Red Lobster is taking the adage “look back to move forward” to a new level with a revamped menu.

Damola Adamolekun, CEO of the seafood restaurant chain, announced big changes to the restaurant’s familiar lineup, including the return of popular items from the past. Read on for everything we know about Red Lobster’s new menu.

Hush puppies to return and new happy hour deals

In a video shared on the seafood restaurant chain’s social media, Adamolekun teases the upcoming changes.

“We’re bringing back some fan favorites,” he says at the start of the clip,” per Black Enterprise, “Yup, they’re back, and there’s plenty under $20 on the menu.”

He goes on to explain that the restaurant is gearing up to bring back its hush puppies. Adamolekun also teases new “happy hour $5 drinks and appetizer deals” coming to the menu.

But not everything is changing at the seafood restaurant chain.

“One thing that won’t be changing: these cheddar bay biscuits,” Adamolekun says in the video. “We got that right the first time.”

Lobster bisque and key lime pie also to return

According to USA Today, Red Lobster’s lobster bisque and key lime pie will also be making a comeback to the menu. They’ll be joined by a collection of new menu items, including:

Crab Carbonara

Lobster and Shrimp Linguini

Lobster Pappardelle

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

Lemon Basil Mahi

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

Roasted Asparagus

Black Tiger Shrimp Cocktail

Margarita Flight

Red Lobster has made a series of changes since applying for bankruptcy in September

News of the revamped menu comes after a series of changes at Red Lobster. As Blavity previously reported, in May 2024, Red Lobster applied for bankruptcy and months later was bought out by RL Investor Holdings LLC. Adamolekun was then brought in as Red Lobster’s new CEO.

“With our new backers, we have a comprehensive and long-term investment plan — including a commitment of more than $60 million in new funding — that will help to reinvigorate the iconic brand while keeping the best of its history,” Adamolekun said in a Sept. 5 press release.

In September, the seafood restaurant chain announced a new Create Your Own Ultimate Feast deal. The deal allows customers to mix and match two premium items with other menu items.

As for what’s to come for Red Lobster, only time will tell.