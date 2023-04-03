Red Robin has launched a Bottomless Burger Pass for only $20 starting Thursday, giving burger lovers unlimited bites just in time for National Burger Month.
According to a news release, customers who purchase the pass will receive a black-and-gold card in the mail that earns them the right to one gourmet burger with a side of bottomless fries (one of the fast food chain’s signature items) every day during May.
Where are passes on sale?
The passes went on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday at redrobin.com/national-burger-month, and guests are encouraged to act quickly as limited quantities are available from May 1 through 31. Each pass holder gets a burger and bottomless fries, though substitutions, add-ons, or premium sides may incur an additional charge.
Red Robin CEO speaks out about the new pass program
“With more than 20 gourmet burgers on our menu, Red Robin is the authority on a great burger experience,” Red Robin President and CEO G.J. Hart said in the news release.
“That’s why this National Burger Month, we’re offering unbeatable value with a month’s worth of burgers for just $20. The Bottomless Burger Pass, Backyard BBQ Pork Burger and Red Robin Royalty Sweepstakes allow guests even more ways to enjoy our enhanced menu featuring juicy, flattop-grilled gourmet burgers and premium ingredients, giving them every reason to keep feeding their burger obsession at Red Robin.”
The Burger Pass offers up to $22 in daily value each day of the month for a total potential value of $682. Any unused daily balance will not carry over and will be forfeited.
New summer items are coming at the end of April
For those who miss out on the Bottomless Burgers Pass program, Red Robin Royalty members can win free burgers for a year by purchasing a burger and beverage while logged into their account at participating locations or online. New members who join in May will also be entered.
Customers can enjoy new limited-time menu items starting April 28 as Red Robin rolls out its summer lineup at U.S. locations. The seasonal items will be available in Canada beginning June 9. New offerings include the Backyard BBQ Pork Burger, Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos, Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade, Spiked Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade and the Peaches & Cream Milkshake.