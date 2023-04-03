According to a news release, customers who purchase the pass will receive a black-and-gold card in the mail that earns them the right to one gourmet burger with a side of bottomless fries (one of the fast food chain’s signature items) every day during May.

Where are passes on sale?

The passes went on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday at redrobin.com/national-burger-month, and guests are encouraged to act quickly as limited quantities are available from May 1 through 31. Each pass holder gets a burger and bottomless fries, though substitutions, add-ons, or premium sides may incur an additional charge.