According to the Los Angeles Sentinel, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marathon Burger on March 1 marked the latest business venture in Hussle’s Marathon empire expansion. Love filled LA’s air as eager residents came out and stood in lines leading to 7507 Melrose Avenue to support the new business, celebrate the music artist’s legacy and grow the Marathon brand.

As Eater LA notes, the location has been open since 2024, but dining could only take place on the patio while the inside was being done.