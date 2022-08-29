Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom continues his late brother and hip-hop rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s wishes by entering the culinary industry with the grand opening of a new eatery in Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Sentinel, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marathon Burger on March 1 marked the latest business venture in Hussle’s Marathon empire expansion. Love filled LA’s air as eager residents came out and stood in lines leading to 7507 Melrose Avenue to support the new business, celebrate the music artist’s legacy and grow the Marathon brand.
As Eater LA notes, the location has been open since 2024, but dining could only take place on the patio while the inside was being done.
“This is another milestone in the brand’s history. To be able to launch another threshold in a space and category — restaurant and hospitality,” Jorge Peniche, a trusted collaborator who worked alongside Hussle for years, said in an interview with the LA Sentinel.
“When Nipsey first kicked off his Marathon brand with the Marathon music mixtape in 2010, the whole vision was to always enterprise around his brand, and to see it happen, to see it have different branches and participate in different categories… is something special,” he added.
Blacc Sam, his sibling’s business partner, has been leading the charge to ensure that Hussle’s dreams transpire. Marathon Burger was an idea that stemmed from the duo’s time as former cooks, making its debut even more monumental and sentimental.
“Me and Hussle worked together cooking and so we always said, ‘Man, we need to get a restaurant. We know how to run it.’ So, this would align with his vision for the Marathon brand and expanding the brand,” the entrepreneur shared with KCAL News, according to the LA Sentinel.
These learned cooking skills were also how Blacc Sam could smoothly hop in the kitchen with his employees to cook, which is an example of how he’s cultivating the restaurant’s work environment.
“Our whole team is willing to adapt, learn, and figure out how to further the brand. The vision is Hussle,” he said. “The community always rallied behind us ever since we were selling T-shirts on the corner. It’s a testament; every time we do something big, the people show up.”
Speaking on Marathon Burger, Blacc Sam was hyped about the quality, confidently recommending it as a top option for visitors. And in true Marathon fashion, community members were shown appreciation by the first 100 guests receiving free burgers.
Recognized radio host Big Boy, aka “The Voice of Los Angeles,” also attended the grand opening. He praised Blacc Sam’s business acumen as a new investor in an industry where thriving isn’t easy.
“Nothing too fast and everything done right. Beautiful. Look how beautiful this is. This is amazing,” he told the LA Sentinel.
Sarah Harris, president of the Black Business Association, is proud to have Marathon Burger connected to the organization. She believes it’s essential to work in harmony to champion Black-owned businesses.
“We’re glad that Blacc Sam chose to recognize that we need to stand together in solidarity and what it means to uplift Black enterprise,” she said to the LA Sentinel.
“This is an example of us coming together, working together, and supporting one another,” Harris continued. “We’re so proud of the legacy that is built by Blacc Sam and his brother Nipsey Hussle, and the whole Marathon team. We stand with Marathon.”
LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents the area where the initial Marathon Clothing store was located, was also in attendance to rally behind the Marathon brand’s continued impact and influence within the district.
“We’re proud of you, thank you for what you have done for us and what you will continue to do for our community,” Harris-Dawson conveyed.
