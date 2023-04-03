The site, reproductiverights.gov, was launched in 2022 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide women the information they need to access abortion and other resources for reproductive health care since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the same year, CBS News and Newsweek reported.

“Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being,” a statement on the website read, per CBS News. “While Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion remains legal in many states, and other reproductive health care services remain protected by law.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to protecting reproductive rights, ensuring women can make their own decisions about their own bodies, and preserving the FDA’s authority to make science-based determinations about what medications are safe and effective,” the page stated, according to Newsweek.