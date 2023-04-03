A government website providing reproductive health information and resources went offline Monday, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s inauguration for his second term.
The site, reproductiverights.gov, was launched in 2022 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide women the information they need to access abortion and other resources for reproductive health care since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the same year, CBS News and Newsweek reported.
“Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being,” a statement on the website read, per CBS News. “While Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion remains legal in many states, and other reproductive health care services remain protected by law.”
“The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to protecting reproductive rights, ensuring women can make their own decisions about their own bodies, and preserving the FDA’s authority to make science-based determinations about what medications are safe and effective,” the page stated, according to Newsweek.
What are Trump’s thoughts on abortion?
According to the site, most employer-based health plans and those backed by private insurance cover specific birth control prescriptions under the Affordable Care Act, in addition to other services like HIV screenings as well as breast, cervical and prenatal screenings, per CBS News.
Since his first presidency, Trump has been outspoken about banning abortion. Now back in office, the debate over abortion and reproductive health care has intensified, as one of his long-standing campaign promises is to keep abortion regulations entirely up to the states, granting them complete control over its governance.
Deaths related to statewide abortion bans
State abortion bans have led to multiple deaths, including Amber Nicole Thurman, the 28-year-old mother from Georgia who died after a hospital denied her a medical procedure after she took an abortion medication, Blavity reported.
With Republicans now controlling both the House and Senate, the prospect of a national abortion ban could reemerge.