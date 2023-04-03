Rick Ross’ son William Roberts III committed to attending an HBCU. He announced on social media over the weekend that he will be enrolling in classes at Bethune-Cookman University and joining the Wildcats.
2024 3⭐️ William Roberts III has committed to Bethune-Cookman, per his social media. 🌴🔥
The St. Thomas Aquinas HS (FL) product chose the Wildcats over several P5 offers.@RickRoss is his father. #HailWildcats @mmgbigbank pic.twitter.com/XgM760CUCW
— LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) January 28, 2024
Roberts III played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, where he was an interior offensive lineman. The senior totaled nearly 6,000 yards of offense and 76 touchdowns, according to Sports Illustrated.
“Will’s size, strength, and athleticism have enabled him to play some quality time this season and start a couple of games,” Roger Harriott, head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas Roger, told 247Sports in 2021. “He’s an extremely talented player and a well-rounded, character-oriented person. His best days are ahead of him.”
Roberts III received offers from institutions such as the University of Miami, Syracuse, Florida International, Texas A&M, Colorado and Albany State.