Rick Ross’ son William Roberts III committed to attending an HBCU. He announced on social media over the weekend that he will be enrolling in classes at Bethune-Cookman University and joining the Wildcats.

Roberts III played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, where he was an interior offensive lineman. The senior totaled nearly 6,000 yards of offense and 76 touchdowns, according to Sports Illustrated.

 

“Will’s size, strength, and athleticism have enabled him to play some quality time this season and start a couple of games,” Roger Harriott, head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas  Roger, told 247Sports in 2021. “He’s an extremely talented player and a well-rounded, character-oriented person. His best days are ahead of him.”

Roberts III received offers from institutions such as the University of Miami, Syracuse, Florida International, Texas A&M, Colorado and Albany State.