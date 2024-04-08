Whether you’re looking to challenge your mind, entertain friends, or just enjoy a fun mental workout, riddles are a fantastic way to do it. While we often associate riddles with children’s games, some of the best ones are designed to stump even the sharpest adults. We’ve compiled a list of 20 clever and tricky riddles for adults that will test your problem-solving skills and keep you thinking. Ready to see how many you can solve? Dive in and put your brainpower to the test!

Riddle: I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with the wind. What am I?

Answer: An echo.

Riddle: I’m not alive, but I can grow; I don’t have lungs, but I need air; I don’t have a mouth, and I can drown. What am I?

Answer: Fire.

Riddle: I’m light as a feather, yet the strongest man can’t hold me for much longer than a minute. What am I?

Answer: Breath.

Riddle: The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

Answer: Footsteps.

Riddle: I have cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and rivers, but no water. What am I?

Answer: A map.

Riddle: What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?

Answer: The letter “M”.

Riddle: I have keys but no locks. I have space but no room. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?

Answer: A keyboard.

Riddle: I am always hungry and will die if not fed, but whatever I touch will soon turn red. What am I?

Answer: Fire.

Riddle: I can fly without wings. I can cry without eyes. Wherever I go, darkness flies. What am I?

Answer: A cloud.

Riddle: I can be cracked, made, told, and played. What am I?

Answer: A joke.

Riddle: I’m found in socks, scarves, and mittens; and often in the paws of playful kittens. What am I?

Answer: Yarn.

Riddle: I can be long or short; I can be grown or bought; I can be painted or left bare; I can be round or square. What am I?

Answer: A nail.

Riddle: I turn everything around, but I cannot move. What am I?

Answer: A mirror.

Riddle: I’m not a bird, but I can fly through the sky. I’m not a river, but I’m full of water. What am I?

Answer: A cloud.

Riddle: I go in hard, come out soft, and I am never the same. What am I?

Answer: Chewing gum.

Riddle: The more you have of me, the less you see. What am I?

Answer: Darkness.

Riddle: I have branches, but no fruit, trunk, or leaves. What am I?

Answer: A bank.

Riddle: I’m tall when I’m young, and I’m short when I’m old. What am I?

Answer: A candle.

Riddle: I can fill a room, but I take up no space. What am I?

Answer: Light.

Riddle: What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

Answer: Silence.