News
Rihanna Trolls NBA Player Josh Hart After His Hilariously Awkward Encounter With LeBron James On The Court
Rihanna still reigns supreme at being petty.
Rihanna trolled New Orleans Pelicans player Josh Hart after he was accidentally humiliated by Lakers All-Star LeBron James' sick dunk.
The singer simply could not help herself after Hart's came face to genitalia with James when the NBA star dunked during Tuesday night's game at the Staples Center.
Prideful of his dunking skills, James posted a still image on Instagram of the moment. Hart, who was supposed to be playing defense against James and was caught off guard, had his hands ascended into the air on James' stomach as his entire face seemingly was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
In response to the pic. Rihanna asked in the comments, "Anybody check on Hart?"
The entertainment mogul isn't the only celebrity to ridicule Hart's teabagging misfortune. Rapper Meek Mill wrote, "Lol violated him" with the crying-laughing emojis.
Even ESPN's SportsCenter Instagram account chimed in on the fun, using the crying-laughing emoji.
The post ultimately went viral, causing fans to mock poor Hart while he was down.
This man Josh Hart thought he was gonna just take an L on the bleacher report page but ended up having Tom Brady, Rihanna and the whole celeb world laughing at him LMFAO pic.twitter.com/ljMlbMOADk— CHANOS (@excitebikee) February 27, 2020
After that Rihanna comment this is Josh Hart next time he sees Lebron 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rFvHds4eXJ— Derrick Lewis (@Derrick_MSU_106) February 27, 2020
Josh Hart talked shit about get traded just to have Rihanna acknowledge him getting teabagged by Bron.— Ahmed/My #Elite Group (@big_business_) February 27, 2020
Lord, carry him now.
It's not the first time Rihanna has had a very Rihanna-esque interaction with an NBA player. In 2018, it was revealed that she turned down Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid four years prior, who at the time was not the All-Star is he now.
Rihanna told Embiid to “come back when you’re an All-Star,” USA Today reported.
In another incident, Rihanna taunted former forward Kevin Durant on behalf of "King James," who was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time during the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Rihanna was seen yelling “Brick” when Durant was attempting to make several free throws, The Rolling Stone reported.
Rihanna has been a fan of James dating back to 2012 when the basketball player won his first NBA title while playing for the Miami Heat.