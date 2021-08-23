Steph Curry had a standout moment on Tuesday, hitting a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds of the Play-In Tournament to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-116, and secure a spot for the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference playoffs.

People magazine reported his wife, Ayesha, and oldest daughter, 12-year-old Riley, were there to support and cheer him on. The Currys celebrated with a victory dance, and fans were amazed by Riley’s height, maturity, and twinning genetics with her father.

Ayesha posted on her Instagram Stories, expressing pride in her husband with the caption, “My Riley Roo and I. So proud of you @stephencurry30.”

She and Stephen have given Riley three siblings: 9-year-old sister Ryan, and brothers, 6-year-old Canon and 11-month-old Caius, according to People.

Courtside Buzz shared pictures and videos of Riley as a toddler and from Tuesday’s game on Instagram, leaving fans shocked at her growth and maturity.



“Yall lying I ain’t that old,” one commenter wrote.



“This crazy 😂,” another commented.



“as tall as her mom @ 12 , and curry is her dad , she finna have a field day in the W,” someone else shared.

According to Yahoo! Sports, although his eldest grew up in the spotlight, Stephen told The Undefeated in 2019 that he wishes he hadn’t exposed Riley to it so early.

“One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium,” Curry said of his rise to superstardom. “I’ve always wanted to … share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene.

“If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to … give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way. Trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too bigheaded and feeling like everything’s about them.”

The Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.