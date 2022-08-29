On July 19, the Chicago native announced the news. According to WJLA, he wants to spend more quality time with his wife and toddler, who many social media users have grown to love due to his viral videos. His wife is fellow news anchor Jeannette Reyes.

“I’ve been presented a wonderful opportunity to spend time with these two, my beautiful wife and my two-year-old daughter,” Burton told viewers on air, WJLA reported. “I want to thank you all for waking up with me every morning. It was an honor to help you get ready for the day.”