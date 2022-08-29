Viral DMV news anchor Robert Burton has announced that he’s leaving ABC7 for a new endeavor: being a full-time family man. Burton’s last day at ABC7 will be July 31.
On July 19, the Chicago native announced the news. According to WJLA, he wants to spend more quality time with his wife and toddler, who many social media users have grown to love due to his viral videos. His wife is fellow news anchor Jeannette Reyes.
“I’ve been presented a wonderful opportunity to spend time with these two, my beautiful wife and my two-year-old daughter,” Burton told viewers on air, WJLA reported. “I want to thank you all for waking up with me every morning. It was an honor to help you get ready for the day.”
Burton graduated from Millikin University with a communications degree, according to his ABC7 bio. While attending Millikin University, he played basketball. Following graduation, he kicked off his broadcasting career at WAND-TV before heading to Little Rock, Arkansas, where he worked as KATV’s weekend sports anchor.
In 2014, Burton started working at ABC7 as a weekend sports anchor and reporter. His success in the dual role eventually led him to have a seat at the news desk in 2020 as a Good Morning Washington co-host. Last year, he created a community program called “Reading with Robert” that allowed him to read to students at different elementary schools in the area every week.
This news comes seven months after Reyes announced her exit from FOX5 as Blavity reported.
“This marks my final broadcast here at Fox 5,” she said at the time of her announcement. “After much thought and consideration and prayer, I’ve decided to step away from the anchor desk. It has been an extraordinary privilege to bring you the news over the past three years.”