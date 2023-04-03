The Florida native, born Rodarius Marcell Green, was taken into custody on Tuesday on 14 charges, according to Fulton County, Georgia’s online arrest records obtained by USA Today. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail and released on $50,000 bond the same day.

Additional charges include simple assault, reckless conduct, damaging property, obstructing law enforcement, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to early reports, the charges stem from an April 21 incident that may have involved a woman, though details remain limited. Authorities have not identified the alleged victim, and law enforcement has not released additional information, Hot 97 reported.