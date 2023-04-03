Rapper-singer Rod Wave has been arrested in Atlanta on several charges, including aggravated assault, possession and aiming a gun at someone based on an April incident.
The Florida native, born Rodarius Marcell Green, was taken into custody on Tuesday on 14 charges, according to Fulton County, Georgia’s online arrest records obtained by USA Today. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail and released on $50,000 bond the same day.
Additional charges include simple assault, reckless conduct, damaging property, obstructing law enforcement, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony.
According to early reports, the charges stem from an April 21 incident that may have involved a woman, though details remain limited. Authorities have not identified the alleged victim, and law enforcement has not released additional information, Hot 97 reported.
Wave’s lawyer speaks out amid charges
“There is no truth to these charges,” Green’s attorney, Drew Findling, told Billboard. “Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”
This incident is not the first time Green has been arrested on criminal charges. According to a separate Billboard report, he was arrested on two counts of illegal possession of a weapon or ammo in Manatee County, Florida, on April 3, 2024.
At the time, the St. Petersburg Police Department alleged that Green was involved in a gang-related shooting in Florida that left four bystanders injured outside of Sonic Sports Bar in St. Petersburg.
Rod Wave had past run-ins with law enforcement
In 2022, Blavity reported that the “Fight the Feeling“ artist was arrested and charged with battery by strangulation. He was held without bond.
Police detained him during a traffic stop. At the time, officers reviewed his information and discovered that he had an open warrant from an incident in December 2021 in Osceola County, Florida.
On the music front, Rod Wave released two singles this year, “Westside Connection“ and “Sinners,“ the latter of which can be heard in the final credits of Ryan Coogler’s latest blockbuster hit, Sinners, according to Pitchfork.