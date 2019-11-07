Ronnie Coleman, the legendary bodybuilder known for winning eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles, earning him the nickname “The King,” has been hospitalized due to a “serious medical condition.” Coleman and his family have released several statements updating fans on his health.

Ronnie Coleman canceled a UK appearance because of a ‘medical emergency’

On Sunday, Coleman announced on social media that he had to forgo an event in the United Kingdom because of a “medical emergency.”

“Hey guys, I hate to break it to y’all, but I won’t be able to make it out to the UK this week like I planned,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, I had a medical emergency and had to stick around here in the U.S. for treatment. But don’t worry… I’m in great hands, getting the best care, and I’m staying strong through it all. I’ll be back and better than ever, and I can’t wait to get out there and see you all real soon! Thanks for all the love and support and as always this ain’t nothin but a peanut.”

The 61-year-old did not specify his “medical emergency.” Coleman’s family shared a statement shortly thereafter, explaining that the bodybuilder is “currently receiving expert medical care and continues to show incredible strength and resilience.”

“At this time, we are not sharing additional details, as the focus remains on Ronnie’s recovery and well-being,” Coleman’s family said. “We kindly ask for your understanding and support in keeping the environment respectful and free of speculation.”

Coleman’s family also asked fans to rely on their official updates regarding Coleman’s condition and promised to remain “committed to keeping you informed as appropriate.”

Ronnie Coleman’s family announced he has an infection in his bloodstream

On Tuesday morning, Coleman’s family provided additional details about his condition in a follow-up statement shared on the bodybuilder’s social media. In it, they announced, “He is currently being treated for an infection in his bloodstream and remains under close, intensive medical supervision.”

“While his condition remains complex, there have been encouraging signs of progress, and his medical team is working around the clock to support his recovery,” they added.

Coleman’s family also thanked fans for continuing to support the bodybuilder and asked them to keep him in their “thoughts and prayers.”

A 2018 documentary, Ronnie Coleman: The King, chronicled Coleman’s life and career, and the toll of being the best bodybuilder in the world took on his body. According to Straight Talking Fitness, Coleman has undergone multiple surgeries and is unable to walk unassisted.

