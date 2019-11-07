Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s larger-than-life Venetian wedding has rubbed many the wrong way, including Rosie O’Donnell.

The actor, comedian and TV personality host penned a poem-styled message condemning the A-listers who went to the days-long shindig, calling out Oprah Winfrey in particular for attendance.

O’Donnell said the wedding ‘turned my stomach’

On Monday, O’Donnell shared her disdain for the wedding, which she said made her sick to her stomach.

“It turned my stomach

Seeing all these billionaires

Gathering in the gross excess of it all

The show of it,” she wrote on Instagram alongside then-and-now images of Sánchez, appearing to criticize the newlywed bride’s plastic surgery.

She added, “Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos

Really – how is that possible

He treats his employees with disdain

By any metric he is not a nice man

And his fake fem bot wife

Who looks like that

Why would he choose her

After the salt of the earth Mackenzie

Sold his soul

Is what it looks like from here

The devil is smiling

At all his conquests,” before inviting users to read the rest of her thoughts on the wedding in her Substack newsletter.

Oprah attended the glitzy bash with Gayle King, who joined Sánchez on Bezos’ Blue Origin company all-female space flight in April. As Blavity reported, Katy Perry, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen were also a part of the history-making all-women crew.

Charlize Theron said wedding attendees ‘suck’

O’Donnell isn’t the only celebrity to criticize the billionaire wedding. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron called out the luxurious nuptials while hosting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Annual Block Party on Saturday.

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool,” she told attendees.

Like O’Donnell and Theron, many have been outraged by the Bezos’ wedding. Weeks before the event, Italian anti-tourist activists, members representing Greenpeace Italy and “Everyone hates Elon,” a U.K.-based group against the Tesla CEO, protested the affair. They argued that city authorities facilitating the enormous event, with celebrity attendees such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Kendall, Kris and Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Usher and many others, were ignoring locals’ needs in favor of the A-list bash, Reuters reported.