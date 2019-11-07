Roy Ayers, the vibraphonist and musician known for songs like “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” and his unparalleled influence on jazz-funk, has died. He was 84.

According to Penn Live, Ayers died on Tuesday in New York City after years of health struggles. His death was confirmed in a post on his Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing, which occurred on March 4, 2025, in New York City after a long illness,” the post read. “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time. A celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”

Ayers was born in Los Angeles in September 1940 and found his love for music early, Today.com reported. He told the Los Angeles Times in 2011 that, as a young child, music was often “an escape, temporarily.” The composer was inspired to play the vibraphone after watching vibraphonist and percussionist Lionel Hampton and his band perform. When Ayers was 5, Hampton gifted him his first set of mallets at the Paramount Theater. He picked up the instrument 12 years later; the rest was history.

Ayers made his recording debut in the early 1960s, teaming up with saxophonist Curtis Amy, Variety reported. He signed his first contract with United Artists and released his debut album, West Coast Vibes, in 1963.

The composer collaborated with other talented jazz and funk musicians, including flutist Herbie Mann, with whom he recorded three albums for Atlantic Records: Virgo Vibes, Stoned Soul Picnic, and Daddy Bug. After that, he partnered with Polydor Records and continued making music.

The 1970s saw Ayers become a household name. He formed the band Roy Ayers Ubiquity, quickly known for its unique jazz-funk sound. Its biggest hit came in 1976 with “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” a track that inspired the album of the same name, released that year. The album’s iconic title track has been covered by artists like D’Angelo, Jamie Cullum and Robert Glasper. Ayers also wrote and produced the soundtrack for Coffy, a 1973 blaxploitation film starring Pam Grier.

Ayers continued releasing music for the last few decades, forming two labels, Uno Melodic and Gold Mink Records. He released his final solo album, Mahogany Vibe, in 2004, featuring cameos from artists like Betty Wright, Kamilah and Erykah Badu. He appeared on Tyler, the Creator’s track “Find Your Wings” in 2015 and performed at the rapper’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival two years later.

More recently, he partnered with composer Adrian Younge and producer Ali Shaheed Muhammad on Roy Ayers JID002, a joint album released on Muhammad’s record label, Jazz Is Dead, in 2020.

Ayers is survived by his wife, Argerie, and their children, Mtume and Ayana Ayers.