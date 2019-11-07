In celebration of New York City‘s deep-rooted tattoo culture, athletic brand Adidas has teamed up with sneaker retailer Snipes to release the Adidas NYC Superstar. The new sneaker features a striking red, black, and green color palette, a nod to the city’s vibrant history of tattooing.

New York’s tattoo culture dates back to the 19th century. The New York Times reports that sailors introduced tattooing to the city, using hand needles to create designs while passing time at sea. The first tattoo parlor in the city opened in Manhattan in 1870, helping establish New York as a hub for individuality and self-expression.

To honor that legacy, the Adidas NYC Superstar incorporates several design elements inspired by the city. In addition to its bold color scheme, the sneaker features etched patterns reminiscent of the Hudson River and “Big Apple” decals on the left sneaker’s tongue and heel.

Beyond the footwear, Adidas and Snipes have partnered with Brooklyn’s Memorial Brooklyn Tattoo to support up-and-coming tattoo artists. As part of this initiative, young creatives from East Coast Social Club had the opportunity to network with the shop’s team, who shared their personal journeys and offered guidance on navigating the tattoo industry. Participants also received a custom SNIPES x Adidas art kit to further explore their passion for tattooing.

The Adidas NYC Superstar will be available in limited quantities online and in select Snipes stores. It retails for $110.