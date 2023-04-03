On Wednesday, confessions of judgment were filed in New York County Supreme Court against the music mogul on behalf of the three alleged victims, according to court documents obtained by Variety.

Simmons had consented to the judgments as part of confidential settlement agreements made with Sil Lai Abrams, Sherri Abernathy and Wendy Carolina Franco in November 2023.

The documents indicate that he agreed to pay Abrams and Abernathy $1,265,000 and $515,000 to Franco. However, due to his failure to make these payments, the plaintiffs were granted an expedited process to recover the funds.