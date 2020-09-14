DEI programs shut down, employees placed on leave before being laid off

In a memo from the Office of Personnel Management, all federal agencies have been ordered to close their DEI offices and programs and to place all employees of these programs on administrative leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The agencies are also instructed to shut down any website and social media pages relating to their DEI programs and cancel all training and programming from those offices. The memo also states that all affected agencies must soon submit a “reduction-in-force” plan to eliminate these positions permanently.

How many employees will be impacted?

This action comes after Trump signed an executive order on Monday “ending radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferencing.” It is currently unclear how many employees will be impacted by these orders or how long it will take to lay off these employees.