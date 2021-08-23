S. Epatha Merkerson, a celebrated veteran actor known for her roles in Chicago Med and Law & Order, surprised attendees at Talladega College‘s 150th commencement with a $1 million gift.

Per WIAT, the announcement came earlier this month as she delivered her commencement speech and received an honorary doctorate of humane letters degree. On Sunday, she expressed how her connection to Talladega College grew during Alumni Reunion Weekend, per WBMA. She talked about her admiration for the school’s legacy and the relationships that she built there.

“I came down (to Talladega) and met some wonderful people who embraced me immediately. I felt at home, and I love what this college has done for over 150 years,” Merkerson said.

Talladega College Board of Trustees Chair Rica Lewis-Payton praised the gift as transformative.

Talladega College responds to S. Epatha Merkerson’s gift

“This transformative gift from S. Epatha Merkerson sets a powerful example of philanthropy and will have a profound impact on Talladega College. It ensures that this institution remains a beacon of light in the community that fosters the development of future leaders for generations to come. We are privileged to have generous friends and donors, such as Ms. Merkerson, who believe in the mission of our historic institution and who are willing to invest in its future,” Lewis-Payton said.

In response to Merkerson’s generosity and dedication to humanitarian causes, the college community expressed gratitude.

“The Talladega College community was deeply moved by the extraordinary generosity of Ms. Merkerson,” the college said.

A commitment to giving back and mentorship

According to Merkerson, giving back is essential. Her philanthropy work includes being an advocate for diabetes awareness, cancer prevention, and tobacco-free initiatives, also supports organizations like Shaping Her Earth and Step Up, which mentor young women.

“It’s important to give back,” she told AL.com. “I have had a lot of luck in my career, and I came down here and met some wonderful people who embraced me immediately. I felt at home, and I love what this college has done over 150 years.”