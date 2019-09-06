Carpenter is seemingly taking a shot at Scott for releasing multiple versions of his project to gain an advantage on the charts. She also seems to be using the moment as an opportunity shout out, who expressed similar concerns about Scott in 2018 when she released her Queen album. At the time, Scott’s Astroworld album beat out Minaj for the No. 1 spot.

“What we’re not gonna do is have that auto-tune man selling f**king sweaters. Telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f**king didn’t. You stupid f**k. You got your f**king homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off,” Minaj said in 2018.