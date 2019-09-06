Sabrina Carpenter is referencing Nicki Minaj while taking a subtle shot at Travis Scott.
Carpenter, who is battling Scott for the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart after releasing her Short n’ Sweet album, tweeted that her project is dedicated to Nicki, who had had issues with Scott in the past, Vibe reported.
“this one’s for nicki,” Carpenter wrote on X, formally known as Twitter, on Aug. 29.
this one’s for nicki— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 29, 2024
Carpenter is seemingly taking a shot at Scott for releasing multiple versions of his project to gain an advantage on the charts. She also seems to be using the moment as an opportunity shout out, who expressed similar concerns about Scott in 2018 when she released her Queen album. At the time, Scott’s Astroworld album beat out Minaj for the No. 1 spot.
“What we’re not gonna do is have that auto-tune man selling f**king sweaters. Telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f**king didn’t. You stupid f**k. You got your f**king homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off,” Minaj said in 2018.
To celebrate its tenth anniversary, Scott has now dropped six versions of his Days Before Rodeo mixtape: Vault 1, Vault 2, Vault 3, Vault 4, Live from Atlanta and Chopped & Screwed.
Minaj showed her appreciation for Carpenter during an Instagram livestream, saying, “Shout out Sabrina Carpenter, shout out all the Sabrina Carpenter fans.”
Carpenter, a former Disney Channel actress-turned-pop star is currently experiencing major music career success after the massive success of her hit single this year, “Espresso.”
Two follow up singles, “Please Please Please” and “Taste,” have also been hits, with the former reaching No. 1 and the latter being projected to potentially do so as well.