Travis Scott plans on re-releasing his iconic mixtape Days Before Rodeo in honor of its 10th anniversary.
Set to drop again on Aug. 23, the 12-track mixtape served as a sonic appetizer to his debut album, Rodeo. Originally released on Aug. 18, 2014, some of the biggest tracks to drop from Days Before Rodeo include “Don’t Play” featuring Big Sean, “1975” and “Mamacita” featuring Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug.
Some other appearances on the nostalgic mixtape include Migos, Peewee Longway and Young Thug, as well as production from Metro Boomin, Lex Luger and WondaGurl.
Fans will have access to a merch shop, which will offer three different box sets, hats, hoodies and vinyl records, along with unreleased bonus tracks if they purchase a digital version.
As a tribute to the re-release of his classic mixtape, Scott posted a trailer via Instagram. The clip shows him in the studio with Metro Boomin, Future and Young Thug, as well as him crowd-surfing during a performance.
“DAYS BEFORE RODEO 10yr ANNIVERSARY,” his caption read. “BEING CELEBRATED BY FINALLLY RE-RELEASING. EVERYWHERE AUGUST 23RD AND MAYBE COUPLE DBR SONGS FROM THAT ERA FROM THE VAULT. Travisscott.com more info and shizzzz shsbsbsbsb. IM FCKING JUMPING THRU WALLS AHHHH.”
Scott has since dropped three major solo albums: Birds in The Trap Sing McKnight, Astroworld and Utopia, the latter of which skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its first week of release, according to Billboard.
Over the weekend, Scott attended Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Fest, where he briefly DJ’ed at the event.
