The student said that Principal Jim Peterson entered the classroom 10 minutes into the two-hour exam to speak with Nguyen. Peterson then collected the exams and left, prompting Nguyen to continue by displaying questions on a projector for students to answer on separate sheets of paper, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The following day, the student showed up to class and noticed a sub had filled in for Nguyen. He also raised concern after receiving a zero test score on the now-controversial exam. To maintain his eligibility for sports, he typically earns good grades. However, his parents, Adriana and Shawn Allen, enrolled him in summer school to prevent the D grade from affecting him in the future.

Peterson was made aware of the test questions on June 12 after students from previous periods raised concerns about it. He then decided to collect the paper exams during the same period the student was in, per the Sacramento Bee. District spokesperson Al Goldberg said an investigation has been launched against Nguyen after he continued with the exam on the projector after the paper ones were removed.