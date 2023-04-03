According to Variety, the legendary singer-songwriter will release “Young Lion” on Nov. 22 as part of the extensive project spearheaded by the nonprofit Red Hot to support members of the LGBTQ+ community, including non-binary, genderqueer, cisgender and other individuals.

“We started talking about all the gifts that trans artists have been giving to the world, and wanted to create a Red Hot project that centered and celebrated those gifts,” Red Hot Executive Director Dustin Reid said in a news release obtained by Variety. “We hoped to create a narrative that positions trans and non-binary people as leaders in our society insofar as the deep inner work they do to affirm who they are in our current climate. We felt this is something everybody should do. Whether you identify as trans or non-binary or otherwise, if you took the time to explore your gender, get in touch with the feeling side of yourself, maybe we would have a future oriented around values of community, collaboration, care, and healing.”