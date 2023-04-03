Samara Joy, who won her first ever Grammy in 2023 for Best New Artist, plans on releasing her third full studio album Portrait on Oct. 11 via Verve Records.
Co-produced by Joy and multi-Grammy award winner Brian Lynch, the eight track album will feature her touring band. The members include trumpeter Jason Charos, trombonist Donavan Austin, saxophonists David Mason and Kendric McCallister, pianist Connor Rohrer, bassist Felix Moseholm and drummer Evan Sherman.
Based on a report from Variety, most of the project will encompass Joy’s lyrics with Charles Mingus, Sun Ra and others. Additionally, the album also features interpretations of standards, which will include new arrangements such as “You Stepped Out of a Dream” (out now) and “Autumn Nocturne.”
“A well of inspiration that never runs dry because of the different streams that flow in, constantly pouring into the main source. That’s what comes to mind when I think of this project and the musicians who created it with me,” Joy said about the project, according to Variety. “Eight musicians, eight fresh perspectives and musical backgrounds — all joined together in a context designed for growth and exploration. Designed to put our pens and minds to work creating music inspired by many but still uniquely our own. Because of the incredible depth of musicianship and creativity infused into the sound of this band, I’m honored to be able to present Portrait, shaped after a year of development and revision on the road.”
For the rest of the year, Joy will be on an international tour. The 39-date trek will kick off in D.C. at the D.C. Jazz Festival on Aug. 30 and will conclude in NYC at Carnegie Hall on April 30.
Joy’s last album, Linger Awhile, peaked at No. 158 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Jazz Albums chart.