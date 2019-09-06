Sam’s Club has major plans for growth — and it’s aiming high as rivals like Costco continue to grow.

The Walmart-owned retailer hopes to double its membership numbers and sales over the next decade, according to USA Today. Sam’s Club also plans to grow both its physical footprint and digital services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

CEO Chris Nicholas discussed the company’s strategy Wednesday during Walmart’s Investment Community Meeting. He emphasized the importance of attracting new members and expanding offerings across platforms.

What is Sam’s Club saying about its plans to expand the business?

“This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today,” Nicholas said in a news release, per USA Today. “We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer.”

Sam’s Club has attracted nearly 70 million members by offering essentials like eggs, milk and paper products, The Street reported. Nicholas said the store tends to thrive regardless of economic challenges.

“In times of plenty, we do well. But in tough times, we do really well,” he said, per The Street.

What’s changing about Sam’s Club stores?

The company said it’s “building a pipeline to open approximately 15 new clubs each year over the planning horizon.” In addition to new builds, the company plans to remodel its 600 existing locations over the coming years.

These new stores are expected to look similar to the Grapevine, Texas, location, which reopened in 2024 after tornado damage forced it to close in 2022. Like Grapevine, the new locations will feature a “register-free shopping experience.”

“High-top tables near the showroom and entrance are staffed by member specialists ready to assist anyone new to Scan & Go,” the company said in a December news release.

According to Sam’s Club, customers have embraced the streamlined system, with most opting to use it during its first week of launch.

The retailer said customers will also be able to enjoy online exclusives and use Scan & Go to make purchases for direct-to-home delivery.