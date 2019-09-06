Sasha and Malia Obama surprised social media when they showed up at the listening party for Destin Conrad’s debut album.

According to The Shade Room. Their appearance stunned social media users since many people still see the siblings as little girls.

Social media was stunned to see how much they’ve grown up. Malia showed off her ginger-colored hair with loose waves while rocking a brown leather jacket. Meanwhile, Sasha showed off her midsection while posing in a cropped white tank and low-rise jeans.

What is social media saying about Malia and Sasha’s rare public appearance?

Some social media users couldn’t believe their eyes after seeing Malia and Sasha, who are 26 and 23, respectively.

“That is NOT the Obama twins. They are much younger,” one person tweeted. (Editor’s note: Malia and Sasha are not twins.)

That is NOT the Obama twins. They are much younger — FAX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFAX) April 29, 2025

The Obama girls and Destin are glowing 😍 — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) April 29, 2025

Many folks joked that they feel old after seeing Malia and Sasha all grown-up.

they grew so much i feel old 😭 — Scope360 (@Scope360Journal) April 29, 2025

What are Malia and Sasha Obama up to in 2025?

Although the sisters are not often seen in public, they still remain busy. Malia, who lives in Los Angeles, is aiming for career in entertainment. She took a gap year after high school but graduated from Harvard in 2021, The Shade Room reported.

In a rare public appearance in September 2024, Malia attended the 50th edition of the prestigious Deauville American Film Festival — making her directorial debut with The Heart, a short film.

“I’m so excited. I mean, I’ve never done anything like this … so of course [I’m] a little bit terrified, but mostly just excited,” she said in a red-carpet interview with the French news outlet Paris Match.

Sasha, who will celebrate her 24th birthday on June 10, has stayed private about her pursuits. She earned an undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of Southern California in 2023.