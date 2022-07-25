Since 2021, AT&T’s Rising Future Makers program has identified HBCU students who are well on their way to changing the world and supported the strides they’re already making through access and resources. One aspect of the program turns some of the most coveted events in sports, business, and entertainment into immersive experiences through which these young powerhouses can network, learn, and gain valuable experience.

The AT&T Rising Future Makers itinerary included a stop through Blavity Fest, which took place in Atlanta on May 31 and June 1, 2025. This chapter in the journey seemed a bit serendipitous, as each of the six cohort members’ personal goals and professional aspirations aligned with Blavity Fest’s purpose.

This year’s event brought these students face to face with the many possibilities, including the ability to create platforms, build programs, develop community, and shift narratives in a way that truly stands to shift the future.

During their time in Atlanta, we asked these future changemakers about their experiences during the festival, which included one-on-one time with members from Blavity’s C-suite and a behind-the-scenes tour. Check out what they had to say about their ambitions.

Taylor Payton

A senior pursuing a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing at Bowie State University, Taylor has already built and sold a $5M company and worked with Fortune 100 companies. When asked how her HBCU experience has shaped her vision of financial literacy and innovation, the young entrepreneur said: “My HBCU experience showed me that income alone doesn’t build wealth; knowledge does. Too often, we unintentionally gatekeep information by making it feel inaccessible to the people who need it most.” During her time at Bowie State, Taylor saw how many of her peers had talent but lacked access to the tools that could turn potential into power. “That inspired me to pitch Lotus Wallet, a student loan repayment solution, and to use creative branding and marketing to make financial education approachable, inclusive, and actionable,” she continues. “Innovation is about access, and my mission is to open the door.”

Haley Campbell

Haley is a first-generation college student who serves as the Executive Director and Founder of HBCU Canvas, an organization dedicated to supporting and empowering artists within Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “I envision platforms like ours as powerful catalysts for artists in our community in both academic and cultural spaces,” says the Hampton University junior. “Too often, the creative brilliance of HBCU students goes unseen; and HBCU Canvas disrupts that narrative by creating intentional opportunities for exposure, collaboration, and professional growth. We’re not just showcasing talent; we’re shifting the conversation. Our goal is to create a legacy where creativity at HBCUs is celebrated on national and global stages.”

Isaiah Clark

As a junior pursuing a double major in Logistics and Accounting, along with a minor in Political Science, at Savannah State University, Isaiah is clear about his dedication to both academic excellence and student leadership. “As a young Black man, I know that every role I take on and every goal I strive for carries the weight of representation,” he says. “I want young men who look like me to know that it’s possible to be multifaceted, to lead with purpose, pursue diverse interests, while remaining grounded in values. Through my journey, I hope to inspire other young men to embrace leadership not as a title, but as a calling to uplift, empower, and transform. If they see me navigate challenges with integrity and rise with humility, I hope they’ll believe in their own power to do the same and more.”

Jaquavous Doucette

A Mass Communications student at Prairie View A&M University, Jaquavous is an aspiring Public Relations professional who is deeply passionate about giving back to the community and making a positive impact through his work and leadership. One of the primary tools he sees fostering community empowerment and social impact in the future is storytelling. “It goes beyond headlines and statistics; it humanizes experiences while providing a chance to contribute to our culture and community,” he says. “Many individuals and communities don’t always know how to use their voice or feel as though their stories don’t matter. As a future PR professional, I want to change that.”

Goodwill Kwenda

Goodwill rightfully wears his ambition as a badge of honor. The Alabama A&M University Senior already has hands-on experience in electrical design and instrumentation through internships. He’s committed to using his degree in Electrical Engineering to bridge technological gaps to guarantee access to innovation and opportunities across the community. He points to innovation as his guiding principle. “Creating technology that’s accessible, inclusive, and addresses real-world needs across different communities.” he shares. “As an electrical engineering student, I have committed to this vision by participating in research projects, hackathons, tutoring, mentoring students and continuously learning how to design solutions that are affordable, relevant and impactful.”

Matthew Dormus

In his role as Campus King at Oakwood University, Matthew opened a professionally designed and furnished mental health room for students. The Public Policy major is also the co-founder and former co-host of Good Morning OU, a student-run show. His vision for leadership consists of building safe, intentional spaces for students. “Leadership means creating spaces where students feel safe enough to be honest and supported enough to heal,” he says. “As John Lewis said, ‘Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.’ Sometimes, that ‘good trouble’ looks like building the spaces our campuses need but don’t yet have.”

To learn more about the AT&T Rising Future Makers program, visit https://more.att.com/dreaminblack/RFM