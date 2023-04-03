“You are the executive director of the Arab American Institute, are you not?” Kennedy asked at the beginning of the conversation. Berry confirmed this in response.

Kennedy asked her did she support Hamas

“You support Hamas, do you not?” Kennedy inquired, referencing the Palestinian militant group involved in the attacks on Israel.

“Senator, oddly enough, I’m going to say thank you for that question, because it demonstrates the purpose of our hearing today in a very effective way,” Berry responded.

Kennedy then pressed her further, insisting on yes-or-no answers.