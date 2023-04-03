Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., faces backlash from civil rights groups after telling an Arab American witness to “hide your head in a bag” following her testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on hate crimes Tuesday and accusing her of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.
A heated exchange between the senator and Maya Berry
Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute, was questioned about her alleged support of Islamist groups, which she repeatedly denied. She was invited to testify at a hearing titled “A Threat to Justice Everywhere: Stemming the Tide of Hate Crimes in America” to address the rise in antisemitism following the Oct. 7 Israel-Hamas war, NBC News reported.
Kennedy and Berry had a heated exchange in which her role and political affiliation were questioned, particularly regarding her backing of Hamas and Hezbollah, the Shiite Muslim political party and paramilitary group.
“You are the executive director of the Arab American Institute, are you not?” Kennedy asked at the beginning of the conversation. Berry confirmed this in response.
Kennedy asked her did she support Hamas
“You support Hamas, do you not?” Kennedy inquired, referencing the Palestinian militant group involved in the attacks on Israel.
“Senator, oddly enough, I’m going to say thank you for that question, because it demonstrates the purpose of our hearing today in a very effective way,” Berry responded.
Kennedy then pressed her further, insisting on yes-or-no answers.
.@SenJohnKennedy: You support Hamas, do you not?@AAIUSA's Maya Berry: Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization that I do not support…You asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country? pic.twitter.com/h7WU3ePLOu
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2024
“Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization that I do not support, but you asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country,” Berry responded.
Berry said she was “disappointed” with Kennedy’s line of questioning as he grew frustrated with her responses. He later concluded his remarks by telling her to “hide your head in a bag,” which sparked an outcry from Democrats and others in the audience.
“It’s regrettable that I, as I sit here, have experienced the very issue that we’re attempting to deal with today. … This has been, regrettably, a real disappointment, but very much an indication of the danger to our democratic institutions that we’re in now. And I deeply regret that, and I do hope that my testimony today has been helpful to understanding the need to respond to hate,” Berry said following Kennedy’s comments.
Kennedy is being subject to much backlash
The Guardian reported that Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, authorized members to denounce Kennedy’s remarks in a post shared on the committee’s X, formerly Twitter, account.
“A Senate Republican told an Arab American civil rights leader that “you should hide your head in a bag.” We will not amplify that horrible clip. But we WILL amplify the witness’s powerful response calling it out,” the tweet read with video of Berry’s response.
A Senate Republican told an Arab American civil rights leader that “you should hide your head in a bag.”
We will not amplify that horrible clip.
But we WILL amplify the witness’s powerful response calling it out. pic.twitter.com/VTZze95sVl
— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) September 17, 2024
Muslim, Jewish and civil liberty groups have also called out Kennedy for his controversial statement against Berry.
“Maya Berry went before the committee to discuss hate crimes. Both Ms. Berry and the topic should have been treated with the respect and seriousness they deserve,” Robert McCaw, government affairs director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said, per The Guardian. “Instead, Sen Kennedy and others chose to be an example of the bigotry Arabs, Palestinians and Muslims have faced in recent months and years.”