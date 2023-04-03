Mosley questioned Harris about her support of a ceasefire and a two-state solution, contrasting it with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resistance, who argues that Israel has the right to defend itself.

Recently, Harris has faced pressure to differentiate her stance from the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war. Despite this, she has focused on advocating for a resolution and securing a deal while aligning with the current administration’s viewpoint.

“I absolutely believe that this war has to end, and it has to end as soon as possible, and the way that will be achieved is by getting a hostage deal and the ceasefire deal done, and we are working around the clock to achieve that end,” Harris said during her NABJ conversation.