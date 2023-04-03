The rapper, born Janae Wherry, allegedly urged her fans to “kick in the door” of Nicole Barnes — the paternal grandmother of one of Wherry’s two children — and “conduct acts of violence” against her, according to STLToday, which obtained a copy of the complaint filed Monday.

Barnes said on Dec. 3, she learned that the “U My Everything” artist had shared her address and picture of the home with her Facebook followers.