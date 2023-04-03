Sexyy Red faces a $5 million lawsuit for allegedly sharing her child’s grandmother’s address online and urging followers to attack her.
The rapper, born Janae Wherry, allegedly urged her fans to “kick in the door” of Nicole Barnes — the paternal grandmother of one of Wherry’s two children — and “conduct acts of violence” against her, according to STLToday, which obtained a copy of the complaint filed Monday.
Barnes said on Dec. 3, she learned that the “U My Everything” artist had shared her address and picture of the home with her Facebook followers.
‘We did try to informally resolve it’
Her attorney, Steven Weaver, said the incident stems from an ongoing dispute between Wherry, 26, and her child’s father, Barnes’ son. However, he maintains that Barnes is not involved in their conflict.
“Sexxy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beefs, for whatever reason, that have nothing to do with my client,” Weaver said, per STLToday.
“We did try to informally resolve it and her attorneys thought it was a joke,” Weaver added. “And now they’re finding out it’s not.”
Sexyy Red faces several charges, including assault
Wherry faces several charges, including assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
The lawsuit alleges Wherry’s actions have caused Barnes emotional and psychological distress. As a result, Barnes began therapy and she and her family moved out of her Hazelwood, Missouri, home for their safety.
Barnes, 51, also stated that the situation have made it difficult for her to find an affordable new home. She is seeking $5 million in damages in the suit.
Wherry is no stranger to controversial moments. In January, Blavity reported that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, called her out after sharing an AI video of the rapper and the civil rights activist face-to-face in a nightclub.
“This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty. Please delete,” Bernice King wrote in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Wherry replied in an X post, “You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies. Just resposted something I saw that I thought was innocent.”