“To date, Warner has refused to disclose to plaintiff the total amount of the unrecouped balance for the prior advances in violation of the Administration Agreement,” the lawsuit states.

Shaboozey’s original record label and publisher, Kreshendo, is also mentioned as a defendant in the suit. Shaboozey claims Kreshendo instructed Warner not to disclose information about the unrecouped balances to him. The complaint against both companies was filed over breach of contract, per Rolling Stone.

The Virginia native, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, is not the only one who recently filed a lawsuit. According to TMZ, Kreshendo filed a more than $2 million suit against him, alleging that he was aware of the stipulation that even when the company allowed him to exit his contract in 2019, they could still profit from his musical success.