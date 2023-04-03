It’s official! Sha’Carri Richardson now has a track in her hometown of Dallas that’s named after her. She presented the track signage at John Kincaide Stadium during a football game between the Carter Cowboys and the Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles on Sept. 20.
Friday’s celebration comes after Richardson participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she took home gold in the 4×100 relay and a silver medal in the 100m final.
“This is where I come from,” Richardson said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “Thank you for supporting me no matter how far I go.”
The track signage includes a plaque with a quote from her, “I’m doing it for everyone who looks like me,” according to the Olympics.
“Sha’Carri, you have often said your grandmother, she’s your superwoman,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde said. “Dallas ISD says thank you for being all of our superwoman.”
“It’s an honor, but it also shows that I have a responsibility to Dallas and DISD,” Richardson said. “I think people forget where I come from and that’s Dallas. That’s where I get my heart. That’s where I get my mind-set.”
The track-and-field star was an eight-time State Champion at Carter High School, which is near the stadium. She went on to compete at Louisana State University, setting the 100m collegiate record of 10.75.
Last fall, the Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rename the stadium after Richardson. The decision came after Richardson won gold in the 100m race at the 2023 World Championships. At the time, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared Nov. 10, 2023, as Sha’Carri Richardson Day.