“This is where I come from,” Richardson said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “Thank you for supporting me no matter how far I go.”

The track signage includes a plaque with a quote from her, “I’m doing it for everyone who looks like me,” according to the Olympics.

“Sha’Carri, you have often said your grandmother, she’s your superwoman,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde said. “Dallas ISD says thank you for being all of our superwoman.”