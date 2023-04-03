Sharpe’s attorney said the lawsuit is ‘filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations ‘

USA Today reported that attorneys for the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed the lawsuit Sunday in Clark County, Nevada. According to the complaint, Sharpe allegedly used physical force and caused emotional distress to the woman during their nearly two-year relationship.

The woman said she first met Sharpe at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 when she was 19 or 20. According to court documents, Doe alleges that the Club Shay Shay host, 56, sexually assaulted her twice — once in October 2024 and again in January.

On Monday, Sharpe shared a statement on his Instagram account from his attorney, Lanny J. Davis, who called the lawsuit “a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations — and it will not succeed.”