NFL Hall of Famer and media personality Shannon Sharpe faces a $50 million civil lawsuit after a young woman accused him of sexual assault and battery during a “rocky consensual relationship” they had.
Sharpe’s attorney said the lawsuit is ‘filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations‘
USA Today reported that attorneys for the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed the lawsuit Sunday in Clark County, Nevada. According to the complaint, Sharpe allegedly used physical force and caused emotional distress to the woman during their nearly two-year relationship.
The woman said she first met Sharpe at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 when she was 19 or 20. According to court documents, Doe alleges that the Club Shay Shay host, 56, sexually assaulted her twice — once in October 2024 and again in January.
On Monday, Sharpe shared a statement on his Instagram account from his attorney, Lanny J. Davis, who called the lawsuit “a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations — and it will not succeed.”
The woman also accuses Sharpe of physical abuse
In the suit, the woman said Sharpe became violent throughout their relationship, threatened to kill her during one incident, and recorded their sexual encounters without her consent, per USA Today.
“Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship, or called him out about his extraneous activities,” the lawsuit said. “What had once been manipulation, control and intimidation now became something far more dangerous and sinister. Sharpe even figured out how to get into Doe’s apartment complex without her permission.”
The complaint also alleges that Sharpe physically abused the woman on multiple occasions.
“After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no,'” the filing stated, according to CNN.
‘I look forward to pressing this case in court‘
Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee represents the woman in the lawsuit and shared a statement with CNN about representing her in the case: “It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court.”
Davis said Sharpe “categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct, especially the gross lies of “rape” — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail.”
Sharpe played 14 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1990 and retired in 2003. In 2011, the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him. Since retiring from the NFL, he has built a successful media career. He has served as a sports host and analyst for Fox Sports and now ESPN, and he currently hosts two podcasts: Nightcap with former NFL player Chad Johnson and Club Shay Shay.