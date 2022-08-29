The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was recently announced, marking a significant personal moment between Shannon Sharpe and his older brother, Sterling Sharpe, and a historic milestone for the NFL.
Each year, the league honors the careers of three to eight former outstanding athletes by inaugurating them into the Hall of Fame. On Thursday, the NFL shared a preview clip of how the new inductees, Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe, were told they were selected to join the prestigious group of professional sportsmen.
The “behind-the-scenes” exclusive included Shannon because he informed his big brother they’d have yet another thing in common: being members of the Hall of Fame and making history as the first siblings to receive Hall of Fame recognition in Canton, Ohio. According to CBS Sports, the TV correspondent has always credited his big brother with helping him become a star on the football field, which earned him a spot in the 2011 Hall of Fame class.
Although he was recognized first, he was excited to let Sterling know he’d join the elite group this year.
“Welcome bro,” Shannon said, standing with a smile in the video.
“To your house?” Sterling responded as he dapped up and embraced him.
“To the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025,” Shannon replied.
Sterling instantly had a look of shock on his face before he began grinning and laughing, hugging his brother again.
“To have this moment, and I’ve had some great moments, trust me. I’m in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Super Bowls, the All-Pros and what I have going on now. In my professional life, this is the proudest moment in my life,” Shannon told his brother with tears streaming down his face.
The four members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025, presented by @VisualEdgeIT, have been announced!
This Saturday, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how they received the life-changing news.
📺Watch “”The Hall of Fame Knocks: Class of 2025″” at 10:00 PM… pic.twitter.com/PxcDJWYIiA
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 7, 2025
As the only senior candidate in this year’s induction class, his journey is a powerful testament to resilience and excellence. Although an injury cut his career short at age 29, he achieved great things. He’s had five Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro nods from 1989 to 1994 and a groundbreaking 1992 season during which he became only the second player since the 1970 merger to lead the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.
“I really am crazily speechless,” Sterling said about being a part of the 2025 class.
Sports fans can catch The Hall of Fame Knocks: Class of 2025 at 10 p.m. EST on Feb. 8, on the NFL Network.