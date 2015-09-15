Uche Ojeh, the husband of NBC’s Today co-anchor Sheinelle Jones, has died at 45 after a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The news was announced on Today by Jones’ colleagues.

Jones had been on a leave of absence from Today since December, and it was announced in January that she would be away from the show due to a personal family health matter.

What ‘Today’ anchors say about Uche Ojeh’s death

“With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma,” Savannah Guthrie said on Friday’s Today show. “There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”

Craig Melvin added, “We had a number of conversations about just life in general. And one thing he always talked about, he talked about those kids. He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud. He was that dad that was on the sideline every soccer game. He was at all the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy.”

Uche Ojeh and Sheinelle Jones have three children

As Today.com reported, Jones and Ojeh were first married in 2007. They have three children: Kayin, born in August 2009, and twins Uche and Clara, who were born in 2012. The couple first met at Northwestern University.

Ojeh was consultant with UAO Consulting, and he had been with them for over a decade, per The Hollywood Reporter.