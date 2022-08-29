Erica Lee Carter is running to finish her late mother Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee‘s Congressional term.
As Blavity reported, Lee died at the age of 74 on July 21 after battling pancreatic cancer. Now, close to a month later, Carter announced her plan to run as a Democratic nominee in the upcoming special election to be Houston’s new 18th Congressional District representative on Nov. 5. The news was shared via Lee’s X and Instagram profiles.
“The people of the 18th Congressional District, re-elected my mother to the 118th Congress to protect their interest and uphold our democratic values. Congresswoman Jackson Lee kept their interests in her heart and mind until the very end,” Carter’s statement read in part. “Since then, many community leaders and democratic stalwarts have requested that I consider completing her term this year by running in the November 5th Special Election. After careful consideration, the answer is YES.”
Carter was met with a lot of support to succeed in her mom’s role.
Carter’s opponent is Republican nominee Lana Centonze. If Carter wins, she says she’d fulfill the desire to end the current office term on a high note that honors her mother’s legacy.
The second half of her statement read: “My Mom was the ultimate finisher. She would stay until the latest hour at her D.C. Congressional office, she supported community events later into the evening, made calls doing the ‘people’s business’ until the wee hours of the morning, closed every important meeting with an ask, solution or next step and never took ‘No’ as a final answer.”
Carter’s participation in the special election will not take away from her and her brother’s recent endorsement of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s bid to be the next representative for the 18th Congressional District because her mother’s term would end just a couple of months after the November election. Plus, she has no plans on running in the next race, ABC 13 reported. Turner just officially became the Democratic pick to replace Jackson Lee on Wednesday.
For voters, the Harris Country Clerk’s Office confirmed with ABC 13 that residents who come out to the polls will be able to spot the special election portion of the ballot easily, noting it will be in another section separate from the general election.