There's a long history of this kind of ingenuity in Black culture. Which is why the automaker has an enduring commitment to honoring Black excellence and resourcefulness––like that embodied by activist Candace Reels.

Reels had one of those challenges-into-fuel moments when she was just 26; let’s call it an early mid-life crisis. She hated her job, but things went deeper than job dissatisfaction. “I felt really lost and confused… and didn’t really know what I wanted to do with myself. Being a millennial, I was like: Oh, let me just post on the internet and see what happens.”

Reels started posting about self-love and female empowerment––with a splash of fashion thrown in––and nine years later, her leap has a name and tens of thousands of members and followers. The Female Collective is a global digital community that comes together for events, daily affirmations, and conversations around the issues that impact the health and well-being of women and non-binary people across race, age, class, and sexuality. “Social media really helped me develop my voice, and know that, Oh, I can do something. It doesn’t have to be all bright and shiny; it can be something small just to make someone’s day,” says Reels.

The journey from passion project to brand has, of course, been bumpy at times; especially since Reels herself is the brand. It’s something she’s working on. “It’s really hard to separate the two, but I’ve been trying this year. I want to figure out who I am individually, and what the brand is individually. It’s important to separate yourself from the brand so you’re a human.”

Another speed bump? Navigating social media while growing her audience. “I remember when I first got a negative comment. I was like: What am I gonna do with this? The thing is, you have to remember why you started this mission in the first place and who you are.”

And that mission is not exactly a small one. “What drives my creativity and passion is just…I want to change the world… whether it’s small or big,” says Reels. She believes that change starts, in part, with representation. “I feel like it’s important to remind people that there’s people who look just like you, who are doing incredible things.”

Which is why she appreciates the efforts of Nissan to highlight Black achievement. “It’s important for brands like Nissan to highlight what Black people are doing. Everyone can say, “Look what this person did. I want to do that. I know that I can make a difference in this world.’”

Reels’ mission to change the world is well underway. The Female Collective is thriving and Reels is garnering media coverage as an activist and intersectional feminist to watch. Plus the fashion crowd loves her too (there’s a whole hat thing). Her brand-building advice for budding entrepreneurs?

Know what matters to you. “Pick a mission. What do you really want to put out into the world? Build from there.”

Stay true. “Stay true to that mission you have, and don’t let outside voices change what you want to do.”



Part of the fun for Reels is time spent in her car. The Los Angeles native sees her wheels as her conduit to the peace and beauty of the Golden State. “There’s so many incredible road trips that you can take. You can go from the mountains to the desert to the beach.”

Enjoying the journey goes hand in hand with The All-New 2025 Nissan Murano, especially when it feels like life is a non-stop whirlwind. Reels would agree. She says long drives through the gorgeous landscape of her home state is an inspiration for her always evolving mission. "It's just incredible to take that in and be like: Well, I live in a beautiful place, and what can I do to make sure this place [is safe] for future generations?"