Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. announced its new class of honorary members earlier this week. The sorority initiated 13 new members during its 60th International Biennial Boule in Houston.
“We are pleased to announce our latest Honorary Membership Class! We would like to congratulate the work of the Honorary Membership Committee under the leadership of First Grand Anti Basileus Marica Harris and Co-Chair Karin Sarratt,” the organization wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “This 2024 Boule Induction Class represents what will be an unstoppable force of brilliance, leadership, innovation, and as a powerhouse alliance of C-Suite executives, visionary entrepreneurs, and formidable community leaders that will come together to Amplify Greater for those we serve!”
The new class includes OG Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson, Olympic track and field star Bianca Knight, actor Ta’Rhonda Jones, actor Krystal Harris, author Rebekah Boruchi, entrepreneur Bettina Benson, cosmetics founder Kim Roxie, entrepreneur April Showers, attorney, Sharon Moody, entrepreneur Dwan “Dee” Martin, tech executive Jackie Chambers de Freitas, the Senior VP of OneAmerica Financial Kelley Gay and the CFO of ALSAC Kera Wright.
“I am so elated to be able to be apart of such an amazing group of women. I’ve always wanted to be apart of something #Greater. This was meant to be,” Bianca Knight wrote in an Instagram post following the induction ceremony.
“This weekend owes me not one THING! I had so much fun and I’m empowered more than ever to just stay in the fight, no matter how tough things become,” Knight wrote in another post. “If you can just stay the course, everything you desire will come to you…tenfold.”
The new members committed to raise $25,000 to help the sorority. The organization noted that they spent a morning doing a group community service activity at the Houston Food Bank.
Sigma Gamma Rho is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, aka The Divine Nine. Founded in 1922, the sorority has over 500 chapters across the U.S., Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, according to its website.