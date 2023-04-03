The new class includes OG Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson, Olympic track and field star Bianca Knight, actor Ta’Rhonda Jones, actor Krystal Harris, author Rebekah Boruchi, entrepreneur Bettina Benson, cosmetics founder Kim Roxie, entrepreneur April Showers, attorney, Sharon Moody, entrepreneur Dwan “Dee” Martin, tech executive Jackie Chambers de Freitas, the Senior VP of OneAmerica Financial Kelley Gay and the CFO of ALSAC Kera Wright.

“I am so elated to be able to be apart of such an amazing group of women. I’ve always wanted to be apart of something #Greater. This was meant to be,” Bianca Knight wrote in an Instagram post following the induction ceremony.