Silentó, the artist behind the 2015’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being charged for his cousin’s death. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Wednesday.

Silentó, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and concealing the death of another. A felony murder charge and malice murder charge were dropped as part of his plea deal, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

What happened between Silentó and his cousin?

He was sentenced after his involvement in the fatal shooting of his cousin, Frederick Rooks, in 2021.

On January 21, 2021, DeKalb County Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot at a home. They found Rooks, who was 34 years old, who had received multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX5 Atlanta.

Hawk admitted to the shooting after being taken into custody. Evidence found on the scene matched his confession.

“I’m sorry for both sides,” a family member told DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson, per The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

“We just want justice,” Rooks’ brother said.

Silentó’s mental health struggles

The rapper, who mentioned struggles with mental health during the trial, had also spoken about it in the past. He said that the pressure related to fame had taken a toll and emphasized already existing struggles. Hawk said he was born with marijuana, cocaine and heroin in his system while also dealing with depression and anxiety.

“I’ve been fighting demons my whole life. My whole life,” he said. “I saw family members talking to walls. I watched family members fight. I watched family members try to kill each other. Nobody should have to watch that.”

In 2021, Hawks’s public relations manager, Chanel Hudson, confirmed that he struggled with depression and anxiety but did not seek regular treatment. She also said that he had tried to die by suicide in 2020. Afterwards, Hawks was arrested for domestic violence and gun charges, as well as a speeding arrest for driving over 140 mph on I-85.

“Please send my client Silentó some positive vibrations. Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer and positive energy!!” Hudson wrote. “Ricky is a beautiful soul, and we hope that the same people who came up whipping’ & nay nay-in with him, continue to support him and lifted in prayer!! God bless.”

Hawks rose to fame after the release of “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” in 2015 when he was a junior at Redan High School. His first album, Fresh Outta High School, was released in 2019.